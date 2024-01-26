Woman fatally shot by crossbow Wednesday in Cecil County, police say

Jan. 25—By Tony Roberts — troberts@baltsun.com

A woman was fatally shot by an arrow from a crossbow Wednesday in Cecil County, according to the county sheriff's office.

Deputies from the Cecil County Sheriff's Office responded to the 700 block of Bell Manor Road in Conowingo around 4:40 p.m. for reports of a person being struck by an arrow.

Police found a woman with injuries from an arrow shot from a crossbow. Deputies with medics rendered aid to the woman, and she was transported to Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Following rescue measures, the woman was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The arrow was fired from a crossbow owned by a person living in the home, according to the release. A suspect was found in the home and detained.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Detective Johnathan Eldreth at (410) 392-2126 or johnathan.eldreth@cecilsheriffmd.gov.

Those who want to remain anonymous can contact the Cecil County Sheriff's Office tip line at (410) 392-2180.

