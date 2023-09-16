Woman fatally shot in domestic homicide at east Fort Worth apartment complex, police say

A woman was fatally shot at an east Fort Worth apartment complex early Saturday in a domestic homicide, and a suspect has been arrested, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 Flats Apartments in the 600 block of Woodchucker Drive around 2:45 a.m. regarding a prowler call, officials said. They found a woman inside one of the apartments who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital but later died from her injuries, according to police. Officers found a male suspect at the scene with an injured forearm.

The suspect was transported to a hospital for treatment and then arrested on unrelated warrants, police said. Detectives will prepare an arrest warrant related to the homicide, officials said.

Authorities haven’t publicly identified the victim.