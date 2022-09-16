Woman fatally shot in front of children at daycare on city's west side early Friday

A woman was shot and killed in the parking lot of a daycare on Indianapolis’ west side Friday morning in front of children, according to police.

No children were injured in the shooting, which happened 7:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Holmes Avenue, said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Samone Burris.

Streets in the area were shut down for the investigation but parents can pick up their children at Charity Child Care by going to the back alley east of Holmes Street from St. Clair Street. An officer and staff member from the daycare are present to assist in picking children up, Burris said.

The woman killed was dropping children off at the daycare center before the shooting. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Nothing related to the shooting occurred inside the daycare building, Burris said. Police believe the woman was targeted, but as of Friday morning no suspects had been detained or arrested, she said.

Mary Thomas, 88, who has lived just around the corner from the daycare center on North Warman Avenue for 40 years, said she was disturbed by the shooting.

“When I first moved here it was quiet and nice,” Thomas said. “It's ridiculous now with people not caring about nothing and hurting each other.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis Woman killed while dropping kids at westside daycare