Woman fatally shot in the head at Augusta apartment; suspect in custody

A woman was found fatally shot in the head at an Augusta apartment complex Thursday.

Sgt. Caleb Lee reported via news release that deputies found the woman's body with at least one gunshot wound to the head.at Singleton Apartments on Damascus Road at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Shirley Bush, 65, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

A suspect was taken into custody, but no further details have been released.

