Woman fatally shot in head at Hearts of Love event space party in Brooklyn

A party at a Brooklyn event space called Hearts of Love turned deadly early Sunday when a 44-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head, police said.

The 44-year-old victim was shot about 5 a.m. at the party spot on Liberty Ave. near Williams Ave. in East New York, police said.

Medics rushed her unconscious and unresponsive to Brookdale University Hospital, but she could not be saved. Her name was not immediately released.

Hearts of Love specializes in Sweet 16 parties, birthdays, reunions, communions and baptism. The business owner declined to immediately comment on the murder.

Police have not made any arrests.