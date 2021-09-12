Woman fatally shot in head trying to break up fight in Harlem

A woman was fatally shot in the head trying to break up a fight in Harlem early Sunday, police said.

Shanice Young, 31, was standing between two jostling men, trying to calm them down, when one of them pumped a bullet in her head on W. 128th St. near Frederick Douglas Blvd. about 1:15 a.m., police said.

EMS rushed Young to Harlem Hospital but she couldn’t be saved. She lived just down the block from where she was shot.

The two brawling men ran off after she was shot.

There were no immediate arrests.