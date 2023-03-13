Woman fatally shot inside south Kansas City residence early Monday: Police

A woman was fatally shot Monday morning in south Kansas City’s Kirkside neighborhood, according to police.

Around 8 a.m., Kansas City police officers were dispatched to the 11500 block of Food Lane on a reported shooting. Inside a residence, the officers found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds, said Officer Donna Drake, a department spokeswoman.

The gunshot victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead there Monday morning.

Detectives and crime scene personnel were called to the area in search of witnesses and to collect physical evidence. Police did not immediately disclose information concerning a suspect or the events leading up to the shooting, saying that was part of an ongoing investigation.

The killing Monday marks Kansas City’s 29th homicide of 2023, according to data maintained by The Star. In 2022, the second-deadliest year in the city’s history, 171 were killed.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about Monday’s fatal shooting to contact homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.