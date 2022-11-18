Woman fatally shot in Kenai; man in custody after pursuit

Nov. 18—A 28-year-old man suspected in a fatal shooting in Kenai led officers on a pursuit before his arrest Thursday morning, police said.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting on California Avenue just before 4 a.m. and found a woman dead, police said.

Police on Thursday afternoon identified the woman as 31-year-old Kenai resident Stephanie Henson.

Kevin Lee Park was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree tampering with evidence and failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer, police said.

Witnesses reported a vehicle leaving the area, and responding officers saw a vehicle without headlights matching the description.

Park refused to stop and led police on a chase. Alaska State Troopers and Soldotna police eventually assisted with the pursuit, and authorities took him into custody.

Police released few details about the shooting, pursuit or arrest on Thursday. An investigation continues.