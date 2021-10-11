Woman fatally shot on Los Angeles Metro train; suspect at large

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot multiple times on a Los Angeles Metro Rail train and died Sunday.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the stop at Hollywood and Vine just after 5 a.m. to find citizens performing CPR on the victim, who has not been identified. Officers provided first aid, but the woman was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Witnesses told police that the suspect was "agitated" and pacing up and down the train and had a verbal argument with the victim, who was seated near him. It's unclear if the two knew each other.

When the train stopped at the Hollywood and Vine station, the suspect shot the woman multiple times, exited the train and fled the station onto Hollywood Boulevard, police said. He was wearing a blue jacket, blue shorts, a dark hat and a surgical mask.

The station, was closed for hours. The B line that it is a part of connects downtown Los Angeles with North Hollywood in the San Fernando Valley and has stops near Grand Central Market, the L.A. Convention Center, Staples Center, the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Universal Studios.