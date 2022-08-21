Woman fatally shot by man who fled the downtown scene on a bicycle

A woman was fatally shot Sunday morning in downtown Los Angeles by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, police said.

The two were arguing shortly before 6 a.m. near Seventh Street and Central Avenue when the man pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said. The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

An LAPD spokesperson said officers are searching for the suspect. No description of the man was given.

Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD's Central Station at 213-486-6606.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.