Woman fatally shot near Blue Springs in Jackson County; Person taken into custody

The Jackson County Sheriff’s office is investigating the fatal shooting of a woman outside a home on Colbern Road, just east of Blue Springs, Sheriff Darryl Forté said.

Dispatchers received a call about 4 a.m. Wednesday about a “party having issues with someone” in the 28000 block of Colbern Road, Forté said. When deputies arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.

Emergency medical workers responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene, Forté said. A person of interest was in custody and was being questioned by detectives.

Further details were not immediately available. The area of the shooting is on Colbern Road, just east of Blue Springs and north of Lake Lotawana.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were on the scene collecting evidence, Forté said.

Further details of the killing were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).