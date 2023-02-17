A woman in Newbury Park was killed by gunfire apparently by a family member early Friday morning, authorities said.

Thousand Oaks police received a report of a family disturbance at 1:12 a.m. in the 100 block of Sandra Court and arrived on scene within about five minutes, said Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Ryan Clark. Deputies found a woman deceased at the scene.

A man was taken into custody, Clark said. He could not immediately say more about the relationship between the woman and the man arrested.

Clark said a significant response from patrol deputies and the agency's investigative division responded to the scene and remained there as of 9:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office is contracted by Thousand Oaks to police the city and neighborhoods, including Newbury Park.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Woman fatally shot in Newbury Park