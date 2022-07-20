Woman fatally shot in north Stockton on Tuesday, 16-year-old boy arrested

recordnet.com

A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot Tuesday evening in the Valley Oak neighborhood of Stockton, and a 16-year-old boy has been arrested, according to the Stockton Police Department.

At about 5:52 p.m. Tuesday night police received a call about a shooting near Astor and Albany drives, located just north of Hammer Lane and west of Tam O'Shanter Drive, according to the Stockton Police department.

A 20-year-old woman had been shot, and died at the scene, police said.

Police said the 16-year-old boy and a male who has not been identified both fired shots at the woman and at another 18-year-old woman who was with her.

Police believe the 16-year-old was attempting to rob the women, Officer Joseph Silva, a police spokesman, said.

Officers found the 16-year-old near where the shooting occurred, police stated.

He had also been shot during the gunfire and was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been arrested, the post said.

Police said they have not found the other male who fired at the women.

