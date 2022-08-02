Woman fatally shot by NYC homeless man she was putting up in her apartment

A homeless man temporarily living with a Queens woman shot and killed her Monday, police said.

Sydney Lugo, 24, and Tariak Stykes, 34, got into an argument on the street near 109th Ave. and 120th St. in South Ozone Park about 9:20 a.m., cops said.

The disagreement escalated and Stykes pulled out a gun and shot the woman in the left arm, piercing an artery, police said.

Medics rushed Lugo to Jamaica Hospital, but she could not be saved.

Lugo lived in an apartment just steps from the scene, where she was providing housing for Stykes, cops said. Police do not believe they were romantically involved.

Stykes was quickly arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Both Stykes and Lugo have been arrested multiple times, police said.