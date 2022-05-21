Woman fatally shot by an officer in Clermont County Friday, police say she was armed

A woman was fatally shot by a law enforcement official during a shootout in Clermont County Friday afternoon, according to Miami Township Police Department.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in parking lot of the Berry Lane Apartments on Business 28 in Miami Township

Miami Township Police Chief Mike Mills gave details on the shooting during a press conference Friday evening.

Mills said at about 5 p.m., multiple calls to dispatch about a woman with a gun. Some callers said the woman fired off two rounds and had approached an individual.

Police arrived at the scene around 5:02 p.m.

Mills said while the officers at the scene were behind their police cruisers, the woman fired shots at the officers.

Three officers were at the scene. Mills said one of the officers had a good vantage point.

Police told the woman to drop the gun, according to Mills.

Mills said the officer with the good vantage point raised his weapon, and at that point, the woman fired another round.

Mills said the officer fired six rounds at the woman, and she went down.

Police said they called emergency personnel to the scene and performed life-saving measures.

Air Care was called, but the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel, police said.

Miami Township police are not identifying the woman at the moment. They are still working to notify her family.

Police believe mental health may have been a contributing factor in the shooting.

The Miami Township Police Department has contacted Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation to conduct an investigation into the shooting. The veteran police officer who fired shots at the woman will be placed on administrative leave following the bureau's investigation. Police are not identifying the officers at this time.

The department said they are working to get more body camera footage and cruiser footage from the scene.

The Enquirer will update this story when more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Woman fatally shot by an officer in Clermont County Friday