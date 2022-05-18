Woman fatally shot outside downtown South Bend restaurant after argument. Here's what we know

SOUTH BEND — A shooting outside the Linden Grill in downtown South Bend left one woman dead Tuesday night after an argument at the restaurant spilled outside.

South Bend police are investigating a homicide that took place outside The Linden Grill, pictured here in 2017, on Tuesday May 17, 2022.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday outside the restaurant, according to police and scanner traffic. Officers stationed near downtown initially heard four or five gunshots and then multiple 911 calls began flooding in to dispatchers reporting that a fight broke out at the Linden Grill and a woman was shot outside.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but died from her injuries there. Scanner traffic indicates multiple officers were dispatched to the hospital as the victim arrived due to an angry crowd that had gathered there.

South Bend Police Department Logs identify the victim of Tuesday night's shooting as 32-year-old Kaylynn Davidson.

Davidson was the mother of Kyler Nowlin Jackson, a 5-year-old boy who was accidentally shot and killed on April 30 by a 9-year-old relative, according to a press release from the family at the time of Jackson's death.

Kyler Nowlin Jackson

Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the Tuesday night homicide and had not released any additional information about the shooting as of Wednesday morning.

