Woman fatally shot outside Minneapolis liquor store is ID'd

A woman shot to death this week outside a Minneapolis liquor store was identified Friday.

Samantha J. Taylor, 39, of Minneapolis, was shot in the head shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday and died at the scene, Merwin Liquors on West Broadway Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

No arrests have been announced in what is one of 39 homicides so far this year in the city.

Also shot was a man who was last reported to be in critical condition.

Police suspected a male shot both people and fled from the store on the corner of Broadway and N. Lyndale Avenue before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about the gunfire is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppersmn.org.

