Woman fatally shot outside N. Minneapolis liquor store

In the wake of a bloody weekend in Minneapolis, a woman was fatally shot and a man critically injured outside a North Side liquor store on Monday night.

Police were called to the 700 block of West Broadway at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from police spokesman John Elder. Callers reported two people were shot and that a man was put into a private vehicle to go to the hospital.

At the scene outside Merwin Liquors, police found the body of a woman who is believed to be in her 30s.

Officers were alerted a short time later that a man suffering from a gunshot wound was in critical condition at North Memorial Health Hospital.

Police believe a male shot the victims and fled before officers arrived. Police had not announced any arrests as of Monday night.

This is Minneapolis' 39th homicide of the year. Three people were fatally shot over the weekend in the city, including two people who were struck by stray bullets at illegal street races.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.crimestoppersmn.org.

Also on Monday, a man was shot at 112 E. Hennepin Ave., near where Nye's Bar used to operate, according to Elder. The man told police he didn't remember much about the incident.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759