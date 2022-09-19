Woman fatally shot outside trailer in Tacoma identified by medical examiner

A 58-year-old woman who was shot and killed earlier this month outside a trailer in one of Tacoma’s business districts was identified Monday by the medical examiner.

Jeaneane Mattis, 58, died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. The woman’s hometown was listed as unknown. The office ruled her death a homicide.

Mattis was shot in the early hours of Sept. 4 near the 3700 block of South Cedar Street, outside a trailer located behind a community health center. Tacoma Police Department responded after receiving reports of a shooting and found the woman dead, according to court records.

A man alleged to have driven a person to the trailer who investigators suspect killed Mattis has since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Lashaun Miles, 53, was arraigned on that charge Friday in Pierce County Superior Court. According to charging documents, Miles told detectives he brought the suspect to the trailer to meet a man who had an item the suspect wanted back.

Court records say the man he was looking for wasn’t at the trailer, and an argument ensued between the gunman and Mattis, who told him to leave. A witness reported that the man appeared to be “acting very agitated” before the fatal shooting. The shooter has not yet been arrested.