Woman fatally shot in Port Norfolk section of Portsmouth

A woman was shot and killed in the Port Norfolk neighborhood of Portsmouth Sunday night, according to Portsmouth police.

Dispatchers said the call for the shooting, located near the 100 block of Florida Avenue, came in at 10 p.m. At the scene, the woman was found with a fatal gunshot wound, police said.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, police said in a Twitter post.

Police have not released further information.

