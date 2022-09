A 34-year-old woman was fatally shot Wednesday morning, Raleigh Police said.

Police responded to a shooting about 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Calumet Drive in east Raleigh. When they arrived, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

The woman, identified as Symantia Nekita Blythe, was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No suspects have been identified.