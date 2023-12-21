Woman fatally shot by resident after entering Arlington home early Thursday, police say

A woman was fatally shot by a homeowner after she entered a home near the University of Texas at Arlington early Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of South Pecan Street around 2:10 a.m. regarding a burglary and shooting call, Arlington police said in a news release. When they arrived, the home’s residents led them to where a woman was lying on the floor with a gunshot wound. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The residents told police they were asleep when their teenage son told them he heard a voice he didn’t recognize inside the house. His father took a gun and went to investigate, police said. The father found an unknown woman in the kitchen who became confrontational when he told her to leave, he told police. The man told officers that he fired his weapon when the woman started moving toward him.

The residents and their children weren’t harmed. They told police they’d never seen the woman before.

The woman wasn’t carrying identification, and it’s not clear how she got inside the house, police said.

No criminal charges have been filed in connection to the shooting, according to police.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the woman’s name once she is identified and her next of kin have been notified.