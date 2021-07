Jul. 3—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A woman is dead after being shot Friday night in a Southeast Albuquerque neighborhood.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers responded around 9:15 to a shooting in the 400 block of Grove SE, a few blocks from Zuni and Louisiana.

He said police discovered a woman "clinging to life" from a gunshot wound.

DeAguero said the woman died at the hospital.

"This has been deemed a homicide call out," he said.