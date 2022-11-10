A woman was fatally shot in southeast Raleigh. Police are looking for this man.

Police are looking for a man they suspect of killing a woman shot in southeast Raleigh early Sunday morning.,

Raleigh police are seeking Stanley Lemont Johnson, 44, who was last seen leaving the crime scene on Bragg Street by foot, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the shooting about 1:39 a.m. in the 600 block of Bragg Street. They found a woman, who was taken to a hospital where she died, the release stated. Her name has not been released.

Johnson was heading east on Bragg Street after the shooting, police said. He is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, the release stated. He also goes by “Tadpole.”

Police did not say how or whether the victim knew Johnson or provide a motive for the shooting.

Fatal shootings are up in Raleigh this year. There had been 26 firearm homicides in the city, as of a Sept. 21 email from police spokesperson Jason Borneo. That was up from 20 by the same time in 2021 and 17 the year before that.

Anyone with information in Sunday’s shooting is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/897 for text and email reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.