Woman fatally shot in southwest Oklahoma City; Police investigating

The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Thursday evening in southwest Oklahoma City.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Maria Bunner, was pronounced dead after being transported to OU Medical Center. According to a police news release, the shooting occurred at the intersection of Southwest 25th Street and South Broadway Avenue.

No suspects have been identified.

Law enforcement officials are urging anyone with information about the shooting to call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.

