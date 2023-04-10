Woman fatally shot in St. Paul ID’d as 38-year-old
A woman fatally shot in a St. Paul apartment was a 38-year-old, police said Monday.
No one was under arrest as of Monday afternoon in the killing of Don-Shay Hardy, of St. Paul. Police have said preliminary information indicated the shooting was domestic related.
Police responded to a 911 call about a shooting on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. in the Battle Creek neighborhood. Officers found Hardy suffering from gunshot wounds and paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.
For domestic violence help
The Minnesota Day One Crisis Hotline can be reached 24/7 at 866-223-1111.
The St. Paul Paul and Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project’s crisis line is at 651-645-2824.
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | Gov. Tony Evers identifies Wisconsin officers killed in shooting
Crime & Public Safety | Driver strikes, kills pedestrian Saturday in Spring Lake Park
Crime & Public Safety | Police investigate fatal Battle Creek shooting
Crime & Public Safety | Firkus jurors speak out: How they decided in hours that husband killed Heidi
Crime & Public Safety | Charges upgraded against Ely college student who mowed down 3 deer on roadway