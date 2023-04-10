Woman fatally shot in St. Paul ID’d as 38-year-old

A woman fatally shot in a St. Paul apartment was a 38-year-old, police said Monday.

No one was under arrest as of Monday afternoon in the killing of Don-Shay Hardy, of St. Paul. Police have said preliminary information indicated the shooting was domestic related.

Police responded to a 911 call about a shooting on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. in the Battle Creek neighborhood. Officers found Hardy suffering from gunshot wounds and paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

For domestic violence help

The Minnesota Day One Crisis Hotline can be reached 24/7 at 866-223-1111.

The St. Paul Paul and Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project’s crisis line is at 651-645-2824.

