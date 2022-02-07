Woman fatally shot in suspected murder-suicide in Graham is identified

Peter Talbot
·1 min read

A 75-year-old woman who Pierce County deputies believe was killed by her roommate in Graham last month before he fatally shot himself in a murder-suicide was identified Monday by the medical examiner.

Nora Schindler, of Graham, died Jan. 20 near the 24400 block of 94th Avenue East of gunshot wounds to the head, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. The office ruled her death a homicide.

Schindler was found dead along with a 68-year-old man who was Schindler’s roommate at her home in Graham, deputies said. They were found after a friend of the man went to check on him.

On Monday, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said deputies were still investigating the incident as a murder-suicide. He said it appeared that the woman was killed while she was in the process of evicting her roommate.

The Pierce County Sheriff&#x002019;s Department is investigating a murder-suicide in Graham. The scene was in the 2440 block of 94th Avenue East.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a murder-suicide in Graham. The scene was in the 2440 block of 94th Avenue East.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories