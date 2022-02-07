Woman fatally shot in suspected murder-suicide in Graham is identified

A 75-year-old woman who Pierce County deputies believe was killed by her roommate in Graham last month before he fatally shot himself in a murder-suicide was identified Monday by the medical examiner.

Nora Schindler, of Graham, died Jan. 20 near the 24400 block of 94th Avenue East of gunshot wounds to the head, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. The office ruled her death a homicide.

Schindler was found dead along with a 68-year-old man who was Schindler’s roommate at her home in Graham, deputies said. They were found after a friend of the man went to check on him.

On Monday, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said deputies were still investigating the incident as a murder-suicide. He said it appeared that the woman was killed while she was in the process of evicting her roommate.