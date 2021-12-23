Woman fatally shot, two people wounded by pair of gunmen outside Queens nightclub

A woman was fatally shot and two people were wounded by a pair of gunmen outside a Queens nightclub early Thursday, police said.

The victims — two women and man, all three 27 years old — were confronted outside Solletto on Steinway St. near Astoria Blvd. North about 4:05 a.m., cops said.

Two gunmen are believed to have opened fire, striking all three victims, who were rushed by medics to Elmhurst Hospital.

One woman, hit in the upper body and leg, died. The other woman, struck in the right knee, and the man, shot in the shoulder and buttocks, are in stable condition, authorities said.

The shooters got away in a white BMW and have not been caught.

There had been no argument inside the Stolletto, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the bloodshed or if any of the victims were innocent bystanders.