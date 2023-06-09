Woman fatally shot in Uniontown; man in custody

A 39-year-old woman is dead and a man is in custody after a shooting in Uniontown Friday.

Caution tape and police cars are blocking off part of the sidewalk on Iowa Street.

#BREAKING: A 39y/o woman is dead, and a man is in custody after a shooting on Iowa Street in Uniontown.



Uniontown police told Channel 11 they were alerted to an incident after a “suspicious activity” call was made from a nearby gas station.

A man was walking around barefoot and told police he killed a woman, officials said.

Police are working to file charges against him.

There’s currently no word on what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

