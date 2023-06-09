Woman fatally shot in Uniontown; man in custody

Taylor Spirito
A 39-year-old woman is dead and a man is in custody after a shooting in Uniontown Friday.

Caution tape and police cars are blocking off part of the sidewalk on Iowa Street.

Uniontown police told Channel 11 they were alerted to an incident after a “suspicious activity” call was made from a nearby gas station.

A man was walking around barefoot and told police he killed a woman, officials said.

Police are working to file charges against him.

There’s currently no word on what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

