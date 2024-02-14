Woman fatally shot in Warren County, suspect later dies in police custody

A Pennsylvania man allegedly shot and killed a woman in Knowlton Monday night and later died following an altercation with police, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office said.

Authorities were called to a home on Columbia Street for a reported shooting at 7:49 p.m. Monday, Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a press release Tuesday night.

Responders found a resident of the home, Cheryl Schilling, 58, with gunshot wounds to her arm and upper left torso. They provided medical aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:28 p.m., the release stated.

An investigation revealed Armond Anthony Avitable, 38, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, had been involved in a domestic dispute at his home earlier in the day and called an acquaintance, Cheryl's husband Kevin Schilling, in search of a place to stay, police said. Kevin Schilling met Avitable in East Stroudsburg and accompanied him back to his own home around 6 p.m., according to the release.

The Schillings and Avitable then got into a dispute, causing Avitable to become "agitated and aggressive," the release stated. He retrieved a shotgun from the home and fired a shot, at which time the Schillings went to an upstairs bedroom and closed the door.

Avitable followed the couple to the room, opened the door and fired two shots that hit Cheryl Schilling, police said. He then left the home and saw neighbors at an outdoor fire, telling them he "had to shoot her because he (Kevin Schilling) was coming for him," the release stated.

Avitable then fired two more shots at the Schillings' house before leaving the gun on the neighbors' property and fleeing. He was located by State Police near the intersection of Route 80 and Route 46.

Avitable engaged troopers in a "physical altercation" before he was subdued and taken into custody, according to the release. He then suffered a medical emergency and was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital—Pocono, where he was pronounced dead at 9:01 p.m. The prosecutor's statement did not disclose the exact cause of Avitable's death.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren County Prosecutor's Office at 908-475-6275.

