Homeless man shoves woman in front of a train in Times Square, then confesses: NYPD sources

A homeless man shoved a woman to her death in front of a subway train in Times Square Saturday — then went to a lower Manhattan police station and allegedly confessed to what he had done, police and law enforcement sources said.

The victim, an Asian woman, was waiting for an R train at the Times Square-42nd St. station about 9:30 a.m. when the 61-year-old suspect pushed her onto the tracks, cops said.

She was struck by the Brooklyn-bound R train and killed, authorities said.

The homeless man then boarded another train and rode down to the Canal St. subway station, where he told police at Transit District 2 what he had done, a law enforcement source with knowledge of the case said.

Mayor Adams went to the Times Square station Saturday afternoon to look over the scene and talk to investigators.

The homeless man was taken to a Midtown police station for questioning.

All N, Q and R trains were rerouted around Times Square as the investigation continued.