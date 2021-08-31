Woman fatally stabbed in Brooklyn homeless encampment: sources

Kerry Burke, New York Daily News

A man fatally stabbed a woman in the neck at a Brooklyn homeless encampment Tuesday afternoon, police sources.

The woman, who’s believed to be homeless, knew her attacker, sources said. They argued near the corner of Belmont and Georgia Aves., and at 2:35 p.m. the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman, the sources said.

Medics took the victim to Brookdale Hospital, but she couldn’t be saved.

Sources described the suspect as a Black man, about 5-foot-9, who ran from the scene.

Police said they made no arrests.

