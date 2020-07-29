Woman fatally stabbed in a Broward hospital parking lot, police say

Coral Springs police have arrested a man they say stabbed a woman in the parking lot of a hospital.

At 7:38 a.m. Tuesday, police got a call from Broward Health Coral Springs, about a possible stabbing and hit-and-run. When officers arrived, they spoke with Merin Joy, 26, who was in the west parking lot of the medical center with stab wounds, police say.

Paramedics took Joy to Broward Health North for treatment. She later died from her wounds at Broward North.

After an investigation, police found Philip Mathew, a 34-year-old from Wixon, Michigan, and arrested him. Police said Joy was stabbed after a domestic dispute between the two.

Police found Mathew in a hotel in Coral Springs. When police got to him, they said he was suffering from a self-inflicted knife wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later arrested.

Mathew is being charged with first-degree murder.

As police continue to investigate, they are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Detective Jeff Payne at 954-346-1757 or email at jpayne@coralsprings.org.