Woman fatally stabbed in Chatham motel room following argument with a man, police say

A 31-year-old woman was killed inside a motel room in Chatham early Friday after an argument with a man, police said.

At 2:05 a.m. Friday, the woman was inside a motel room in the 7600 block of Cottage Grove Avenue. After arguing with a man who was also inside the room, police said, the woman was stabbed in the chest.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The man stayed on the scene until police arrived, and is now in custody.