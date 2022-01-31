Woman fatally stabbed neighbor after argument at Fairmount home, Fort Worth police say

A 46-year-old woman was in custody Monday and accused in the stabbing death of her neighbor at a home in Fort Worth’s Fairmount neighborhood, according to jail records and Fort Worth police,

Police said the two had gotten into a verbal argument before the homicide.

Jail records identified the suspect as 46-year-old Veronica Cables, who was booked into the Fort Worth Jail just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Cables faces a murder charge in the case, police said.

Fort Worth detectives arrested Cables on Sunday at the scene of the fatal stabbing.

Police responded to the cutting call at about 7 p.m. Sunday at a house in the 1800 block of South Henderson Street.

A 59-year-old woman was found with severe injuries. The victim appeared to have been cut, police said.

The victim was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, and pronounced dead there. Her name had not been released by authorities as of Monday.

The victim and Cables lived in the house, which is split into a triplex residence, police said.