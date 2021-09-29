Woman fatally struck by out-of-control pickup truck driver outside her Bronx home: NYPD

A 31-year-old woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck driver moments after parking her car down the block from her Bronx home, police said Wednesday.

Carina Lopez had just stepped out of her vehicle near Bronx River Ave. and E. 174th St. in Soundview when a 2021 Dodge Ram slammed into her about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, cops said.

The out-of-control truck kept going after striking her, slamming into several parked cars before coming to a stop.

EMS rushed Lopez to Saint Barnabas Hospital but she couldn’t be saved.

Driver Robert Johnson, 42, of Mount Vernon, N.Y., was pulled out of his wrecked truck and taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

Cops charged Johnson with reckless endangerment and reckless driving.