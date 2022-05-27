Bystander killed by gunfire at Spanaway gas station

A woman died after she was shot during an altercation at a Spanaway gas station on Thursday night.

Pierce County deputies were called at around 8:50 p.m. to the 17400 block of Pacific Avenue South for a report of a woman who had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they provided first aid until medics arrived and took the woman to the hospital, where she died, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses told investigators that two vehicles were involved in an altercation.

A man from one vehicle shot at another vehicle. However, the gunfire struck an innocent woman who was walking out of the convenience store, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. said.

The gunfire also hit another car that was uninvolved.

Both vehicles involved in the confrontation sped away. No suspects have been arrested.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or use the P3 Tips app.