Woman fatally struck by two cars in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a woman was fatally hit by two cars just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The incident happened in the middle of the intersection at Page Boulevard and Clarendon Avenue in north St. Louis, according to officials.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Accident reconstruction is now handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted here as it comes into the FOX 2 newsroom.

