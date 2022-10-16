Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Rock Hill, police say

A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Dave Lyle Boulevard near John Ross Parkway, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said that just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was making a right turn when it struck a woman in the crosswalk on Dave Lyle Boulevard.

The woman was transported to Piedmont Medical Center where she later died, according to police.

Police said the driver of the vehicle has been cited for failure to yield the right of way.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

