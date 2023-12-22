Woman fatally struck by vehicle while waiting for tow truck on Fort Worth highway

Fort Worth police officers responded to a stranded motorist call about 8 p.m. Thursday near 5400 International Parkway and found two people who had been hit by a vehicle while waiting on a tow truck.

Susan Simmons, 57, died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma injuries, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. The other person sustained minor injuries.

It is unclear whether the driver who hit them remained at the scene.

According to the medical examiner, Simmons died on the embankment next to the roadway where she was struck. She was pronounced dead at 9:05 p.m.

The Fort Worth Police Department said it will release more information at the investigation’s conclusion.

