Woman fatally wounded discovered in Maywood, person of interest being questioned

Police said an incident that started on Chicago’s West Side ended in Maywood when a 29-year-old woman was discovered shot in the head in a car parked in the western suburb.

Chicago police said the incident happened about 11:30 p.m. Christmas Day in the 800 block of South Kolmar Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Later, a 29-year-old woman was discovered inside a parked vehicle in the 1200 block of St. Charles Road in Maywood with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the Loyola University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim was identified as Alexis Wesley of the 800 block of Marshall of Marshall Avenue in Bellwood.

Police later determined the incident happened in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Police are speaking to a person of interest. Detectives were investigating.