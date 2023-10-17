Woman fatally wounded overnight in Chatham neighborhood on South Side, Chicago police said

A 40-year-old woman was fatally wounded overnight outside her residence in the Chatham neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 12:15 a.m., the woman was involved in an argument with a man when he shot her and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The woman suffered a chest wound, and was taken in critical condition to UChicago Medicine where she was pronounced dead.

She was identified as Lekeysha Taplet of the same address where she was killed, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.