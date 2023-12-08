Woman fatally wounded overnight in shooting near Ford City on Southwest Side, Chicago police said

A woman was found fatally shot in the back and neck overnight near the Ford City movie theatre on the Southwest Side, police said.

Around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a person shot in the 7700 block of South Cicero Avenue and found woman described as between 30 to 35, shot in the neck and back. She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where she was pronounced dead.

A witness at the scene told police the woman was involved in an argument with a man who pulled out a handgun and fired shots before fleeing the scene.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.