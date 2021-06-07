Woman who fed peanut butter to a Smoky Mountains bear is in trouble, park says

Mark Price
·2 min read

A well-meaning tourist is facing federal fines and possible jail time after getting caught feeding peanut butter to a bear in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The suspect was not identified by name, but park rangers said it was a 27-year-old woman who was traveling in a vehicle with two other adults.

She was tracked down by investigators after “witnesses provided video documentation” of the violation, according a news release. A citation was issued June 3, carrying penalties of up to $5,000 in fines and six months jail time.

However, the woman could pay far less (as little as $100, plus processing fees) if she admits guilt without going to court, officials said.

“Managing wild bears in a park that receives more than 12 million visitors is an extreme challenge and we must have the public’s help,” park wildlife biologist Bill Stiver said in a release.

“It is critical that bears never be fed or approached — for their protection and for human safety.”

The incident happened in Cades Cove on the Tennessee side of the park, and involved a 100-pound male bear, officials said. It had been seen by rangers “feeding on walnuts” for weeks in the area, but began to exhibit behavior suggesting it had been fed by humans, the park said.

The citation comes at a time when the U.S. Forest Service has posted alerts about aggressive bears along the Appalachian Trail in Tennessee and Nantahala National Forest in North Carolina. As a result, the Appalachian Trail is closed to camping between miles 451 through 464, though hiking is allowed.

Aggressive bears typically associate humans with easy meals, something that can be potentially deadly for humans who don’t deliver, experts say.

The situation is worse this time of year, because natural food is scarce “until the summer berries ripen,” NPS officials said.

“Visitors should observe bears from a distance of at least 50 yards and allow them to forage undisturbed,” the park said in a release.

“Hikers are reminded to take necessary precautions while in bear country including hiking in groups of three or more, carrying bear spray.”

Recommended Stories

  • US wildlife managers tout wolf cross-fostering efforts

    A record 22 captive-born Mexican gray wolf pups have been placed into dens in the wild in the southwestern U.S. to be raised by surrogate packs, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Monday. The agency called this year’s cross-fostering season a success, saying the endangered predators that have been part of the fostering program over the last six years have helped to boost genetic diversity among the wild population in New Mexico and Arizona. Officials said that over the last two months, nine pups were fostered into three different packs in eastern Arizona and 13 were placed with five packs in western New Mexico.

  • Cher apologizes for her 'grave error' of calling Kirsten Gillibrand a traitor when she meant Kyrsten Sinema

    Cher apologizes for her 'grave error' of calling Kirsten Gillibrand a traitor when she meant Kyrsten Sinema

  • Bears keep stealing hikers’ backpacks in NC mountains. Now officials have a warning

    The bears are watching trails for days at a time.

  • Police say a driver who hit and killed 4 pedestrians in Ontario targeted them because they were Muslim

    The attack left three adults and one teenager dead, police said. A child was also injured in the deadly hit-and-run.

  • Sailors rescue dog from cracking Arctic ice

    This dog was stranded on floating ice in the Arcticbefore being rescued by Russian sailors on a nearby icebreakerCourtesy: Gazpromneft-YamalLocation: Yamal-Nenets region, RussiaOne-year-old Aika wandered away from her villageand got stranded on sea ice which began to crack and drift(SOUNDBITE) (Russian) CAPTAIN'S ASSISTANT AT "ALEXANDER SANNIKOV" ICEBREAKER, YEVGENY NAGIBIN, SAYING:"We investigated all options for lifting the animal from the ice and placed a ceremonial ladder, which the dog used to get on board. Later we used mobile communications to contact locals, found the dog owner, and a few hours later the animal was safely returned to the village."She was later returned to her owner who had been looking for her for over a week(SOUNDBITE) (Russian) DOG OWNER, SVETLANA CHERESHNEVA, SAYING:"When they showed me the video, I did not recognize her at first. She looked so unhappy, all covered with ice, did not walk well, because she pricked her little paws, because the ice was sharp so she pricked her paws. Now she can walk more or less."

  • Kansas City man gets lengthy prison term for killing 2 women

    A Kansas City man convicted of killing two women a decade apart was sentenced Monday to life in prison for one of the killings and 15 years behind bars for the other, with the terms to run consecutively. Kylr Yust, 32, was convicted in April of second-degree murder in the death of Jessica Runions, 21, of Raymore, and voluntary manslaughter in the death of Kara Kopetsky, 17, of Belton. The Cass County jury that convicted him recommended life in prison for Runions' death and 15 years in Kopetsky's death, and Cass County Circuit Judge William Collins followed those recommendations.

  • Drought-stricken Nevada enacts ban on 'non-functional' grass

    A new Nevada law will outlaw about 31% of the grass in the Las Vegas area in an effort to conserve water amid a drought that's drying up the region's primary water source: the Colorado River. Other cities and states around the U.S. have enacted temporary bans on lawns that must be watered, but legislation signed Friday by Gov. Steve Sisolak makes Nevada the first in the nation to enact a permanent ban on certain categories of grass. Sisolak said last week that anyone flying into Las Vegas viewing the “bathtub rings” that delineate how high Lake Mead's water levels used to be can see that conservation is needed.

  • We're Inching Towards Actual Violence Over Access to Water

    The Hoover Dam is losing its reason for being.

  • Colorado principal resigns after students posted a photo reenacting George Floyd's murder in the school parking lot

    Rachel Ayers, the principal of Mead High School in Longmont, Colorado, resigned weeks after a photo of the students circulated online.

  • Las Vegas Police ID ‘Little Zion’ and Issue Murder Warrant for Mother

    Las Vegas Metropolitan Police DepartmentLas Vegas police have identified a young boy found dead in a forest 10 days ago and issued a murder warrant for the arrest of his mother.Authorities used DNA to determine the child, previously known only as Little Zion, is Liam Husted, 7, of San Jose, California. They are now searching for Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35.Mother and son left California in a blue Dodge Caliber on May 24 and drove to Southern California and then to Nevada. Moreno Rodriguez was

  • Florida man accused of kidnapping woman, forcing her to join OnlyFans

    A Florida man is facing several charges after he reportedly kidnapped and assaulted a woman then threatened her with more physical violence unless she created an OnlyFans account. According to a local Fox affiliate, authorities from the Clearwater Police Department say that on May 19, Demarko Spears, 30, went into a fit of rage after he discovered via Snapchat that the victim had gone to a strip club without him. Police say Spears then drove to the victim’s home and when she got into his car to speak to him, he responded by slapping her across the face and made threats to impede her child’s visitation.

  • "I’m now officially very anxious": Key Senate Dem sounds alarm over fading climate hopes

    Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), one of Capitol Hill's most vocal members on climate change, went public on Monday about his fear that chances to enact major legislation on the topic are slipping away.Why it matters: His tweets reflect wider angst on the left that large clean energy and climate investments will be jettisoned in infrastructure negotiations between the White House and Congress.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriv

  • Salvadoran woman freed from jail after 30-year abortion sentence

    A Salvadoran woman who had served nearly a third of her 30-year prison sentence on charges of terminating her pregnancy and violating El Salvador's harsh abortion ban was released on Monday, activists said. Sara Rogel was arrested in October 2012 after going to a hospital with bleeding injuries caused by what she said was a fall while carrying out chores at home. Then a 22-year-old student, Rogel was prosecuted and sentenced for killing her unborn daughter.

  • Kitten Found Walking on Exposed Bone Stumps Is Now Happy And Healing With His New Family

    Pascoe—named after a much-decorated New Zealand Paralympian—is an adorable, resilient kitty with a bright future.

  • Calif. Couple Arrested in Road Rage Fatal Shooting of 6-Year-Old Boy

    Authorities say charges are pending against Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, in connection with the May 21 death of Aiden Leos, who was riding to school with his mother

  • Explaining the psychology behind why people believe aliens exist

    What makes someone believe that aliens exist? Experts say there's more to it than many people think.

  • Ex-Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling faces murder charge in shooting death of family member

    Appling, a former Spartans standout, faces four felony counts including first-degree murder in the shooting death of his mother's cousin.

  • Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Opens Up About Her Faith in Emotional Instagram Post

    "As I walked into the sanctuary this morning, I could feel the inevitable lump start to form in my throat," the Pioneer Woman wrote on Instagram.

  • 'Grateful that I got what I deserved': Student, denied diploma after draping Mexican flag over gown, gets award 4 days later

    More than 100,000 people had signed a petition backing a high schooler denied his diploma after draping a Mexican flag over his gown at graduation.

  • Judge allows ex-Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid to drive, but with one condition

    The former linebackers coach, who had a serum blood alcohol content of 0.113, in February struck two cars on the side of an entrance ramp along I-435 near the team’s practice facility, critically injuring 5-year-old Ariel Young