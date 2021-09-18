A dancer fell from her stripper’s pole at a Broward gentleman’s club. 911 was called.

Paramedics responded to a 911 call Saturday morning after a caller said a woman fell 20 feet from a stripper’s pole at Scarlett’s Cabaret, a gentleman’s club in Pembroke Park.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright, BSO deputies and paramedics responded to a 911 call around 8:25 a.m. Saturday about a fall injury at Scarlett’s at 2920 SW 30th Ave. in Pembroke Park. The caller said the woman was dancing and fell from a pole, Coleman-Wright said.

“The caller said the injury occurred about two hours before the 911 call.”

Paramedics took the woman to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Coleman-Wright said.

Scarlett’s is owned by J.W. Lee Inc., a subsidiary of RCI Hospitality Holdings, which acquired the venue in 2017, according to South Florida Business Journal.

In a statement Saturday, J.W. Lee said: “The entertainer was performing around 5 a.m. on a stage with a 12-foot pole. There are no 20-feet poles at Scarlett’s. She was immediately offered medical assistance but declined. Witnesses saw her subsequently walking and talking around the club after the incident. Around closing she complained about her back and EMS was called. We understand she’s doing okay and didn’t sustain any serious injuries.”

Another stripper’s fall

The latest injury would not be the first in which a stripper fell from a pole in mid-performance.

In Dallas, a woman fell at least 15 feet from her pole and continued to do her act despite broken teeth, a sprained ankle, cuts and a fractured jaw that needed surgery in February 2020, the Washington Post reported.

That accident was captured on video and earned the dancer the sobriquet, “the bounce back stripper,” because she finished her performance by twerking on the stage afterward, TMZ reported.

But the accident put the strip club industry under scrutiny, the Post reported, with calls to unionize the industry since most strippers are considered contractors and not entitled to workman’s comp or health care benefits that regular employees may receive, according to the Post.

The Texas dancer who fell, Genea Sky, told her story on “The Wendy Williams Show” after the video of her accident went viral, Complex reported, and told Williams she was leaving the profession and going back to school.