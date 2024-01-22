Woman with felony child neglect conviction held job at Indy autism clinic for over 2 years

A woman convicted for felony child neglect in 2005 was recently allowed to work for more than two years at an Indianapolis autism therapy clinic — an oversight, attributed to an insufficient background check, that highlights the dearth of regulation in a field that works with an extremely vulnerable population.

The clinic, Autism Companion Services, fired 53-year-old Mary Strikwerda shortly before Christmas, after its owners found out about her past.

Owner Jane Hornett told IndyStar the clinic's leadership team was "shocked" and would not have hired Strikwerda had they known about her criminal conviction.

"Those who have worked with her and have known her ― I’m not sure what the right term is to use, but you’d be surprised," she said. "It was 20 years ago, and we’re just going to continue doing what we do, which is great therapy."

In 2003, Strikwerda was 33 years old and went by her married name, Mary Corrigan. In describing the charges against her at the time, a Marion County prosecutor called the environment in which she raised her three young children a "house of horrors," according to IndyStar archives.

Corrigan and two other women allegedly forced the children to sleep and eat meals in a bathroom, sit in ice-cold baths for hours, scrub floors and toilets with chemicals that left burns, and remain nude except when doing chores or schoolwork.

The eldest boy's school, Grassy Creek Elementary, tried three times to substantiate suspected child neglect, but the state determined there wasn't enough legal grounds to pursue a case, IndyStar reported at the time. Corrigan, who today goes by Strikwerda, pleaded guilty in 2005 and was sentenced to a year of home detention, a year of probation and 250 hours of community service.

https://www.newspapers.com/article/the-indianapolis-star/138941144/ Article from Jan 4, 2005 The Indianapolis Star (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Strikwerda could not be reached for comment.

She was hired at the clinic in 2021 as a registered behavior technician, an entry-level job in the field of autism behavioral therapy. She received her certification from the Behavior Analyst Certification Board, the nonprofit that sets standards for the industry, in May 2021.

At some point during her tenure, she was made operations coordinator, an office administrator role. Hornett declined to answer questions about why Strikwerda's job changed.

Hornett said the clinic was informed by the BACB about Strikwerda's past. The BACB declined to answer questions from IndyStar about how the board discovered the oversight, saying it does not share publicly details from ethics investigations.

Other professionals in the field say that, despite the time that has elapsed, a person with a prior felony involving child neglect should not have been working with children, and particularly children with autism.

"It’s concerning because it’s one of the most vulnerable populations: young kids who may or may not have a method of communication," said Jill Forte, CEO of Children's Autism Center in Fort Wayne. "So there’s typically a limited way for them to advocate for themselves."

How could a background check miss a felony?

In order to be certified by the BACB, an applicant's employer must confirm the applicant passed a criminal background check and abuse registry check. The BACB doesn't set specific parameters for that background check, other than to say it should be "comparable to those required of home health aides, child care professionals, and teachers in the community where you will provide services."

Hornett said her clinic used a third-party background check company to screen Strikwerda, and the conviction did not come up under her name. She said she was unaware of Strikwerda's former name. Hornett did not provide the name of the company that ran Strikwerda's screening.

It's "very plausible" that a surface-level background check could have missed this, said Mike McCarty, CEO of Safe Hiring Solutions, an Indiana-based background screening company. Safe Hiring Solutions did not conduct the check on Strikwerda.

Background screening companies typically search back only 7 to 10 years, and there are different levels to screenings ― they can search by name only or by social security number, which would turn up any names associated with the number.

In the field of autism behavior therapy, there's no state law dictating how deep those background checks should go.

"If they're in an industry that doesn't have statutory requirements, it really can be determined by the organization what level they want to search," McCarty said.

An unregulated field ― for now

Professions that are regulated by state law ― like teachers, home health aides and child care workers ― do have stringent background check requirements involving fingerprinting or searches of all names associated with a person.

Now, Indiana law is starting to expand to cover autism behavioral therapists. A law passed in 2021 will soon require Board Certified Behavior Analysts ― a role that's a step above registered behavior technicians, or RBT, in terms of education and training ― to be licensed by the state.

A new Behavior Analyst Licensing Board, of which Forte is a member, has drafted proposed rules and is working on scheduling a public hearing.

The licensure rules they develop would apply only to the BCBA role, and not to RBT. But BCBAs have to oversee RBTs, so having state oversight would provide clients and families with a layer of accountability, Forte said.

This still leaves unresolved the question of how to shore up consistent practices among clinics throughout the field, which are largely private entities that can seek voluntary accreditation.

"Really anybody can put a shingle out and start saying they’re an ABA provider," Forte said. "Anybody can do it, there’s not a standard about it, which is really concerning."

Moving forward

Hornett said the clinic has been having conversations about how to prevent another situation like this, from beefing up their job applications to asking better questions during the interview process.

She said Strikwerda was a "very good employee" while she was there.

"It’s an incident that happened 20 years ago and we’re sorry that the whole situation has come back in the way that it has for her," Hornett said.

Contact IndyStar state government and politics reporter Kayla Dwyer at kdwyer@indystar.com or follow her on Twitter@kayla_dwyer17.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Woman with felony child neglect conviction held job at autism clinic