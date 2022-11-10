Woman, fetus found dead in rural SC home, man arrested

A woman and a child authorities described as a fetus were found dead Wednesday night in a home in rural northern Greenville County, and a 21-year-old man has been charged with failing to seek medical attention for the child.

Lt. Ryan Flood of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a relative reported the woman missing. When deputies went to a home on Saw Mill Road in Marietta, they found her and the fetus dead.

Flood said the investigation was in the early stages and did not release a lot of details about what happened.

Tyler Wilkins, 21, has been charged with unlawful conduct towards a child for not seeking medical attention for the newly born fetus.

He was being held in the Greenville County Detention Center Thursday.

Flood said more information, including possibly other charges, will be released after the autopsy Thursday.