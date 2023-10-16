Woman fighting for her life and 11 people hurt after bus crash in Manchester

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the city’s Piccadilly Gardens - PA

A woman is fighting for her life and 11 others were injured after a bus crashed into a high-rise building in Manchester.

Police said the driver, a 64-year-old man, had been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Emergency services, including police, fire and ambulance crews, were called to the city’s Piccadilly Gardens at around 1pm to reports of a crash near a bus station.

Witnesses said the bus was driven into T4, a bubble tea shop, at City Tower, which has retail and leisure units on its ground floor. The 30-storey high rise is one of Manchester’s tallest buildings.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said on Monday: “At around 1pm today, police were called to reports of a collision involving a bus and a shop in Piccadilly Gardens.

“Police alongside colleagues in the North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue have been in attendance.

“There are road closures in the area whilst emergency services remain at the scene dealing with the collision and officers from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are in attendance.

“We would ask members of the public to avoid the area where possible whilst officers establish the full circumstances.”

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 1.15pm today, two fire engines from Manchester Central and Salford fire stations as well as the technical response unit from Ashton fire station were called to an incident on Parker Street, Manchester city centre.

“Crews remain in attendance.”

In a statement sent to Manchester Evening News, Ian Wood from T4 UK Franchise Ltd said: “T4 UK have today been informed of the bus crash at our newly opened Manchester store.

“Firstly, we want to wish all of those involved in the crash a speedy recovery, we look forward to welcoming them to our store once fully recovered.

“We will remain closed until we are able to get the store back up on its feet. All staff members are okay although shaken up.”

