A woman is fighting for her life after she and her partner fell 33 feet from a medieval wall in Croatia featured on 'Game of Thrones'

Tourists walk through the Pile Gate in Dubrovnik, Croatia, in August 2023. George Schinas/NurPhoto via Getty Images

An Australian couple fell 33 feet from a medieval wall in Dubrovnik while intoxicated, police said.

The wall and surrounding area are featured in HBO's "Game of Thrones."

The woman has life-threatening injuries, which include brain damage, a doctor told local media.

An Australian woman is fighting for her life after she and her partner fell around 33 feet from a medieval wall in the Croatian city of Dubrovnik early on Saturday morning, according to reports.

The couple slipped and fell from a wall between two restaurants in Pile, a neighborhood in Dubrovnik's Old Town, at around 2.35 a.m. on Saturday, Croatian media outlets reported.

The area, which is near the city center, is featured in numerous scenes in seasons two and three of HBO's "Game of Thrones."

The couple fell when the woman, who is 26, leaned against her partner, who is 34, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The incident appears to have been accidental, with no indication that anything criminal took place, Andrijana Biskup, Dubrovnik-Neretva Police Department spokesperson, said in a statement to the local news outlet Dubrovacka Televizija.

Breathalyzer tests revealed that the couple was under the influence of alcohol, Biskup said, according to the news outlet.

Biskup said that the man had a blood alcohol reading of just over 0.2, while the woman's was 0.3.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, at these levels, a person may experience confusion, vomiting, drowsiness, or even alcohol poisoning if over 0.3%.

The woman was put in a coma

The couple was taken to General Hospital Dubrovnik, which is in the area. The hospital's director Dr. Marija Bekić told the local media outlet Dubrovacki Vjesnik that the young woman is in an intensive care unit in an induced coma.

She is in a life-threatening condition, Bekić added, per the outlet.

Dr. Ivan Benčić, a trauma specialist at the hospital, said the woman had spinal and brain damage, as well as vertebral fractures, according to the Croatian broadcaster HRT.

"We are constantly monitoring her and doing everything we can to fight for her life," he said, according to a translation by The Herald. "As far as the male is concerned he had a far better run than she did."

The man had surgery on a broken leg but is in a stable condition, Bekić said, per Dubrovacki Vjesnik.

Dubrovnik-Neretva Police Department did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

In a statement provided to Insider, a spokesperson for Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it is providing consular assistance to the two Australians.

Read the original article on Insider