Woman fights back when armed man attacks her in Target parking lot, Michigan cops say

A woman was entering her vehicle in a Target parking lot when a man forced her driver’s door open and attacked, police in Michigan said.

The man punched her in the face, then pulled a gun from his waistband, according to a Facebook post from the Troy Police Department on July 10.

“The victim was able to fight back and alert another individual who was nearby,” police said. “The witness yelled at the suspect and ran towards the victim prompting the suspect to run away.”

Authorities were called to the Target at 9:10 p.m. Friday, July 7. Officers found a woman with facial injuries and a witness who had helped her.

Four days later, on July 11, authorities named a 31-year-old man as a person of interest. An investigation into the reported assault is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Troy Police Department tipline at 248-524-0777.

Troy is part of the Detroit metropolitan area.

